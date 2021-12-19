Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) An African-origin woman was arrested with over 2 kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore at the Jaipur International Airport, a customs official said on Sunday.

The woman had arrived from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on an Air Arabia aircraft and was intercepted after landing at the airport. Upon frisking, about 2.150 kg heroin was seized from her, the official said.

He said the narcotics substance was concealed in the bag, which was cut open and found it to be heroin.

The samples of the substance have been sent for laboratory and the woman is being interrogated, he said.

