Wayanad/Kannur (Kerala), Aug 3 (PTI) Over 200 pigs have been culled in two private farms in Nenmeni gram panchayat in Wayanad district of Kerala to prevent the spread of African swine fever which was detected there earlier this week, officials said on Wednesday.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Wayanad district officials said 233 pigs have been culled from and buried in the farms since Tuesday and due to the adverse weather conditions, the process was taking some time.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Likely to Take Decision on Dearness Allowance Hike Soon; Check Details Here.

However, in the Kanichar panchayat of Kannur district, where also the disease was recently detected, culling operations could not be carried out today due to stiff opposition from the owner of the farmrned, a senior Animal Husbandry official of the district said.

She said that once the District Collector intervenes in the matter on Thursday, the work can commence.

As many as 96 pigs were culled at a farm, which was considered to be the epicentre of the disease, in the Kanichar panchayat on Tuesday and buried, maintaining all the mandatory procedures as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the disease, the official said.

Pigs of another farm, located within one-km radius of the first, were to be culled today under the aegis of a Rapid Response Team comprising the officials of the district Animal Husbandry Department.

The District Collector had ordered culling and burying of 273 pigs in the two farms.

Veterinarians Gireesh, Prashanth, Amitha and Rincy gave lead to Tuesday's culling procedures in Kannur.

Pig farms within a 10-km radius are also under surveillance, an official statement said.

Barely a week after over 300 pigs were culled in Wayanad district to prevent the spread of African swine fever detected there, new cases of the disease were reported from there as well as from Kannur earlier this week.

Kerala had in July tightened biosecurity measures following an alert from the Centre that African swine fever had been reported in Bihar and a few northeastern States.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), African swine fever is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease of domestic pigs.

It was first detected in Kenya, East Africa, in 1921 as a disease that killed settlers' pigs. Contact with warthogs was proven to be an important factor in transmission of the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)