Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): After concluding his two-day to the city, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived at Chennai airport and is set to leave for Delhi.

Shah's visit to the state assumes significance as BJP prepares itself for the Assembly polls scheduled in mid-2021 in Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister on Saturday had said that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central Government are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it earlier.

"With all humility, we state that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central government are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it but Modi ji ensured that now Tamil Nadu gets its rights," said Shah after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects in Chennai.

"Sometimes I heard DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 years. We are ready for a debate on whether Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years or during the tenure of our government," he added. (ANI)

