New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): In a heartwarming episode that incidentally took place on Mothers' Day amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the head constable of the Delhi Police on Sunday took care of a child, both of whose parents were down with the coronavirus infection.

With thousands of fresh cases every day, many parents are worried about who will take care of their children when both parents test positive.

A young COVID-positive couple residing at Radio Colony in GTB Nagar were faced with the same dilemma and were concerned about the well-being of their six-month-old baby who had fortunately tested negative.

Relatives residing in different parts of Uttar Pradesh could not take care of the child as both Delhi and UP are in lockdown and arranging emergency passes might have taken valuable time.

One relative living in Meerut sought help from HC Rakhi who is posted in DCP Shahdara office. HC Rakhi immediately communicated the same to her Senior officers and on their approval, she also contacted the Covid positive parents of the baby and on the confirmation, rushed to the given address at GTB Nagar, North West Delhi without wasting any time.

Rakhi reached there and took custody of the baby and his belongings and took care with sincerity. She arranged all the needs of the baby with baby food supplements provided by his parents and safely handed over the child to the maternal grandmother living at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

