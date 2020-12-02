Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): After Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and CPI(M) leader Anathalavattom Anandan publicly criticised the Vigilance raids carried out in various branches of Kerala Financial Service Corporation (KSFE), the CPI(M) state secretariat has observed that leaders should have avoided public statements.

"There were some reactions made regarding the Vigilance inspection in KSFE, which was used by some to spread misinformation. The reactions were made after finding that some people were using it to tarnish the financial institution like KSFE. But such public statements should have been avoided," the CPI(M) state secretariat said in a statement.

Further, CPI(M) state secretariat said that with regard to the Vigilance probe in KSFE, a vicious campaign is being run by political opponents that CPI(M) and the government are having a difference of opinion.

"Chief Minister had clarified that it was a routine inspection by Vigilance. The unity of the party and the LDF government is an important factor in strengthening the functioning of the government. This is frustrating for political opponents. It is a reason why political opponents are indulging in spreading baseless allegations about a rift in the party over KSFE inspection," CPI(M) state secretariat said.

After the Vigilance raids in KSFE, the Finance Minister had slammed Vigilance saying that it must act sensibly and that such raids would only help to tarnish the image of the financial institution.

However, on Monday Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who heads the Home Department had justified the action of Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau.

"Vigilance director had given permission for the inspection to be carried out in KSFE. They carried out the inspection based on the source report on KSFE and it was a routine exercise. Vigilance will submit its report to the government," Vijayan had said.

Speaking to media persons on November 29, Thomas Isaac had said that Vigilance must act sensibly and that such raids would only help to tarnish the image of the financial institution.

"The vigilance raids has presented an opportunity for the opposition to tarnish the image of a government. Everyone should be aware that destroying KSFE may prove beneficial for private financial enterprises. Nobody is against any vigilance probe. But government and the Chief Minister should be appraised about actions taken by Vigilance," the Kerala Finance Minister had said. (ANI)

