Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday alleged that after demonetisation the game of counterfeit notes was going on in the state under the Devendra Fadnavis government.

"Demonetisation was done in 2016. Counterfeit notes were being caught across the country but till 8 Oct'17 not a single case of counterfeit note was reported in Maharashtra as the game of counterfeit notes was going on in Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis," said Nawab Malik

Also Read | How To Enable Two-Step Authentication on WhatsApp.

"With the blessings of Fadnavis, the game of counterfeit notes started in Maharashtra. After demonetisation was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and counterfeit notes were being caught across the country but till October 8, 2017, no case was registered in as the game of counterfeit notes was going on in Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis," said Malick.

He further claimed that on October 8, 2017, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted raids at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in which counterfeit notes with a face value of 14.56 crores were seized but Devendra Fadnavis had helped suppress this matter.

Also Read | Another Name Change Likely in Uttar Pradesh,Badaun To Be Renamed as Vedamau.

The NCP leader also questioned the appointments done during Fadnavis' tenure.

"Nagpur's notorious criminal Munna Yadav was appointed chairman of the Construction Workers' Board by Devendra Fadnavis during his government. One Haidar Azam, involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshis, was appointed chairman of Maulana Azad Finance Corporation by Fadnavis," Nawab Malik said.

The NCP leader also claimed that Devendra Fadnavis protected fake currency rackets in the state following demonetisation with help from NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who was then with DRI.

"It is due to the friendship between Sameer Wankhede and Devendra Fadnavis that criminal activities flourished in Mumbai and Maharashtra during the BJP government's tenure," Malik added saying Fadnavis is responsible for "criminalisation of politics".

Earlier on Tuesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister had alleged that NCP minister Nawab Malik had 'underworld links' with 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convicts.

"Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the underworld people convicted in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case at rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) law?" asked Devendra Fadnavis at a press conference.

Malik has been opposed by the BJP following his continuous war of words with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Reportedly, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drug case on January 13 this year. The case has come into light amid the war of words between Mailk and Sameer Wankhede. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)