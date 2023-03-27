Bhopal, Mar 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress chief Vikram Bhuria on Monday taunted Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar after getting bail in a case of stopping a train during a protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

Bhuria was arrested from his residence at Gopal Colony in Jhabua on Sunday after he was charged under Indian Penal Code and Railway Act provisions for stopping the Dakshin Express at Kamlapati station in Bhopal on Friday.

Asserting he was not afraid of arrest, Bhuria said, "They (Bharatiya Janata Party government in MP) have forgotten we are not from Savarkar's army but from Rahul Gandhi's army."

"We are not frightened of arrests. As a soldier of Rahul Gandhi, I am ready to go to jail. We are Congressmen who spent time in jails to get the country freedom,” he told reporters here a day after his release on bail.

Bhuria also said he was arrested despite the sections under which he has been charged carrying sentences of less than two years.

"As per the courts, an arrest cannot be made if the charge carries sentence of less than seven years. But Bhopal (railway) police drive 350 kilometres to Jhabua to arrest me. The MP government has made the police its puppet," Bhuria claimed.

The Congress has been protesting across MP since Friday after Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

Gandhi has routinely attacked Savarkar for "apologising" to the British to get out of Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar.

