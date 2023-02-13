Noida, Feb 13 (PTI) A 32-year-old man succumbed to the burn injuries suffered in a fire that broke out due to a cooking gas cylinder blast at his home here, officials said Monday.

The man, Rizwan, had earlier lost his two children in the fire that resulted from an explosion on Sunday at his house in a JJ cluster in Sector 8, said local police.

Four family members had suffered severe injuries and two of them, a 12-year-old boy and a 12-day-old girl, died on Sunday, said local police.

"The injured were sent to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where their father Rizwan also succumbed to injuries on Monday morning," police said.

Rizwan's wife and his wife's niece, who was staying with them, are currently under treatment at a hospital, while the couple's second son has been discharged, according to the police.

Rizwan worked as a daily wage labourer and was the only earning member of the family, said his father, who reached Noida on Monday from Aligarh.

