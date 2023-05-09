Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will make the recently released film 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday.

"'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues is expected to watch the film at a special screening.

Madhya Pradesh had made the movie tax-free in the state on May 6.

Stating that the 'The Kerala Story' "exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the newly released movie has been made tax-free in the state.

"The Kerala Story exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism and brings out its hideous face. The film tells how the daughters get entangled in the trap of love jihad in momentary sentimentality and how they are ruined. The film also exposes the design of terrorism. This film makes us aware," the Chief Minister said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

The movie is not being screened in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The West Bengal government in a notification on Monday said that the movie 'The Kerala Story' is "likely to cause a breach of peace" and that it has prohibited the screening of the film to avoid "any incident of hatred or violence to maintain law and order in the state". (ANI)

