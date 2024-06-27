Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Following Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's order, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) demolished over half a dozen hookah parlours, bars and restaurants that were found operating without permission in different areas of the city on Thursday.

The civic body's deputy commissioner, Gajanan Godapur, said that a heavy police force was also deployed in the respective areas during the demolition action to prevent any untoward incidents.

"We have launched a drive to demolish illegal hookah parlours, bars and restaurants under Thane Municipal Corporation limits. Around seven to eight such structures were demolished today and the action will continue in the future as well. These unauthorised establishments belonged to people involved in drug-related illegal activities," the deputy commissioner told ANI.

"Apart from this, the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Thane Crime Branch are also keeping an eye on people involved in the sale and supply of drugs. Demolition action is also being taken against all illegal structures, including the ones where drugs are sold and purchased," he pointed out.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shinde directed the Municipal Commissioners and Police Commissioners of Thane and Mira-Bhainder to demolish unauthorised pubs, bars, restaurants and drug-related illegal constructions across the city.

CM Shinde directed on Wednesday to take strict action against illegal pubs and bars in the city to make Thane and Mira-Bhainder city drug-free, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

This also follows demolition actions taken in Pune city on the orders of the Chief Minister.

After a video that showed minors consuming drugs in the washroom of a bar went viral on the internet, CM Eknath Shinde ordered the Pune Police Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner to demolish unauthorised constructions related to drugs.

Following this, the Pune Police raided and sealed a popular bar in the city for allegedly serving drugs to minors, sparking outrage and leading to the suspension of four police officials for dereliction of duty. (ANI)

