Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Four persons have been apprehended for allegedly reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' inside a mosque in Govardhan here.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Mathura, Gaurav Grover said, "Police and administration of Mathura district are monitoring everything directly or indirectly. If any person tries to spread chaos or break the dignity of any religious place, stern action will be taken against them."

Also Read | Purnia Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"Nobody is above the law and if any person tries to disturb the peaceful environment then a strong action will be taken against him or her," Ram Mishra, District Magistrate (DM), Mathura said.

Meanwhile, Faisal Khan, one of the four persons who allegedly offered 'Namaz' inside the Nanda Bhavan Temple complex in Mathura, was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court.

Also Read | Dhamdaha Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Khan, who was arrested from Delhi on Monday, was later handed over to Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning in the matter.

The UP Police had on Sunday registered an FIR against four persons -- Faisal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan, and Nilesh Gupta -- at Barsana Police Station for allegedly offering 'namaz' in the Mathura temple.

According to the FIR, while two of them offered 'namaz' in the courtyard of the temple on October 29, the other two recorded the incident, and the video was posted on social media.

The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by Nandbaba temple priest Kanha Goswami under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including charges of promoting enmity, injuring or defiling a place of worship, and public mischief among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)