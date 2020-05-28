India News | After Migrants Snatch Food from Trolleys, ECoR Strengthens Security on Stations

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday said it has decided to strengthen security at stations following reports of snatching of food by passengers of Shramik Special trains, ferrying stranded people to their home states from various parts of the country.

The ECoR said in a statement that over one lakh food packets are served to passengers of Shramik Special trains in its jurisdiction every day.

The food packets are served to migrant passengers coach-wise on nominated platforms at specified railway stations.

While this system was functioning smoothly for more than three weeks, reports of snatching of food items from trolleys have now been reported from several railway stations, the statement said.

In view of such incidents, the ECoR has decided to strengthen security at stations and increase the presence of Railway Protection Force personnel (RPF) on platforms, it said.

Henceforth, RPF personnel and train ticket examiners (TTEs) will keep a tab on the distribution of food to passengers by IRCTC catering contractor staff.

It is good that migrant people, stranded by the nationwide lockdown, are returning home after a long time, but indiscipline and unruly behaviour by passengers cannot be ignored, the statement said.

Every train has hundreds of elderly passengers, women, and children, and they will be deprived of food if it is snatched by a few youths, the ECoR said.

Around 150 Odisha-bound Shramik Special trains have been attended by the ECoR so far.

