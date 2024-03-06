New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): A 45-year-old painter who belonged to economically weaker section of society has found a new lease of life again after a successful bilateral hand transplant.

The 45-year-old painter, who lost both his hands in a train accident in 2020 and had lost all hope of leading a better life, received the gift of hands after a woman who was declared brain dead pledged her organs.

The patient will be released from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday and will be able to hold brush and paint again.

The hands of Meena Mehta, who was declared brain dead, have saved four lives.

Mehta had pledged her organs to be used after her death, and her kidney, liver and cornea have transformed the lives of three others, while her hands have revived a painter's dreams. (ANI)

