Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): After a month's closure, the Zojila Pass, which connects Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh, was reopened for vehicular movement on a trial basis on Wednesday.

One of the highest and most dangerous motorable passes in the world, the Zojila opened on a trial basis after a snow clearance operation was conducted on the stretch, enabling the movement of traffic.

Also Read | CAA, NRC and NPR Being Brought To Trouble Minorities, Tribals, and Dalits, Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

However, 4x4 vehicles were permitted while 37 light motor vehicles were allowed to ply through the stretch, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) stated in an official release.

On Tuesday, SDM Drass, Vishal Atri, along with SHO Drass, SW Namgyal, under the directive of higher authorities, conducted a ground survey of the Zojila axis to assess the road conditions.

Also Read | Rewari Factory Blast: Six Workers Succumb to Injuries; CM Nayab Singh Saini Meets Injured, Announces Financial Relief (See Pics).

It is anticipated that the reopening of the Zojila Pass will facilitate the arrival of essential commodities in the region.

The move is seen as one facilitating locals in the ongoing holy month of Ramazan.

Notably, the Zojila Pass had been closed since February 18, due to heavy snowfall.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)