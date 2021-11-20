Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): After the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government lifted the restriction of people attending weddings and events, the event managers are hopeful that the business that suffered exceptional loss will flourish.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the owner of Ayojan food caterers, Shailendra Gupta said that very small weddings were being organised due to the COVID restrictions.

"For the last one and a half years, due to Coronavirus, very small weddings were being organized, there were a lot of restrictions, due to which the caterers, tents, bands, waiters etc. Bookings are taken with us two months in advance, now this restriction is over, then the number of guests in the events will start increasing, this will again give relief to everyone's business and good business is expected. The bookings are increasing and the number of guests in their events is also increasing," he said.

He further told ANI that many staff members were removed from work due to the limited number of attendees at the events.

"Many staff members have returned home, so due to the rise in demand suddenly, we might have to face little problems," he said.

Abdul Hakim, who plays band told ANI that three seasons of marriage were spoiled by COVID-19, however now they hoped that their work will flourish now."Three seasons of weddings were spoiled due to Coronavirus, we had to face a lot of trouble, now the government has given us permission, there will be big events, now the season has started, our work will also start," he said.

Mohammad Arif of Band Company said that the staff members who had returned home have begun to come back to work.

"We are very happy that our rotation will start again, our employees were also gone now they have started returning, now we have a good booking. Now more orders are coming due to the new guideline," he said.

The father of a bride expressed his blessings upon the decision of the government saying that they can now invite as many guests as they want.

"We are very happy with the decision of the government, now we can invite any number of guests, there is no restriction. Last year many people's marriages were stopped, now we can open our hearts to hospitality," he said. (ANI)

