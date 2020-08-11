Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, many landslides were reported across the state on Monday.

Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra route in Dharchula of Pithoragarh district was blocked at two locations due to incessant rainfall and landslides. The traffic movement in the area was also halted. A casualty was also reported due to the landslide.

Also Read | Noida Police Arrests 33-Year-Old Man After Be Called Emergency Number '100' And Threatened to Harm PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

In another incident, the traffic on National Highway 309 A near Bageshwar was also halted after the debris from landslide blocked the road. Many houses in the area came under threat following incessant rains and multiple landslides in the area.

Water entered in Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Temple, following heavy rainfall in the area. The water level of the Tamsa river, flowing along with the temple, has also increased following rainfall.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Says Issues Raised by Him 'Ideological'; Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal on Congress Panel to Hear Grievances.

Earlier on Monday, several houses and roads were damaged due to a cloudburst in Sirwadi village of Rudraprayag district.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat visited the disaster-affected area Pithoraghar on Monday. On the way, he met the family of the victim who died in the landslide accident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)