Kalaburgi (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): Water levels increased at the Sonna Barrage in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district on Sunday following incessant rainfall in the region, Dilip Jadhav, assistant executive engineer, Bheema Lift Irrigation Scheme Afzalpur said.

"The water levels in the reservoir were recorded at 405.5mt at 8 am on Sunday," he added.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over South Interior and Coastal Karnataka and ghat sections of Tamilnadu during next 24 hours," the Indian Meteorological had tweeted on Saturday. (ANI)

