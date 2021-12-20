Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 20 (ANI): Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, who resigned from Congress on Monday, arrived in Kolkata and is likely to join Trinamool Congress, which is also set to contest the upcoming state polls.

Lourenco is likely to meet the TMC's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday.

Lourenco, the party's state working president, resigned from the Member of the Legislative Assembly. He was the sitting MLA from Curtorim. He submitted his resignation to Goa Assembly Speaker Namrata Ulman at her office.

Notably, Congress recently declared its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming polls in the state, and Lourenco's name was on the list.

Former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik resigned as Congress MLA earlier this month. Luizinho Faleiro, who was also former chief minister of Goa, resigned from Congress and joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which will be contesting the state polls. (ANI)

