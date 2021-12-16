Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved a bill providing for recovery of losses from people and organizations responsible for damaging public and private property during protests.

Two other BJP-ruled states, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have already enacted similar laws.

As per the MP bill, during a trial, once the prosecution succeeds in proving that public property was damaged in direct actions called by an organization in which the accused also participated, the court can draw a presumption that the accused is guilty of destroying public property too. The onus of proving innocence will be on him or her from this stage of trial onwards, officials said. It will be open for accused to rebut such presumption, the bill stated. Abetment of offence shall carry the same penalty as the main offence.

The Madhya Pradesh Damage to Public and Private Property Recovery Bill, 2021 was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here, Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.

The bill focuses on those indulging in communal riots, hartals (general strikes), protests and those who take out rallies during which property is damaged, and such accused will be tried before criminal tribunals, he said.

The bill is expected to be tabled during the winter session of the state Assembly which will start on December 20.

Under the UP law, Claim Tribunals set up under the Act are supposed to decide matters in one year, while the MP bill reduces this time to three months, an official said. The Bill also proposes a provision that `specified categories' of leaders of the organization which gave the call for direct action resulting in damage to public property shall be deemed guilty of abetment. At the same time, no innocent person, in spite of being a leader of the organisation, shall be made to suffer for the actions of others, the bill said. The principles of absolute liability shall apply once the nexus with the event that precipitated the damage is established, the bill stated. The liability will be borne by the actual perpetrators of the crime as well as organisers of the event. “Exemplary damages" may be awarded to an extent not greater than twice the amount of the damages liable to be paid, the Bill said.

Last year, the UP government came out with an ordinance titled "Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act 2020" which was cleared by its Assembly in March 2021. The ordinance was issued in the midst of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In May 2021, the BJP government in Haryana followed the suit with the enactment of The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021.

MP chief minister Chouhan had said in January this year that a law was needed to deal with stone-pelting after violence was reported during processions taken out in western MP to collect funds for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

While the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organisations alleged that stones were hurled during the processions, Muslims in the region claimed that their places of worship and houses were targeted during these events.

