Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) Forty traffic policemen were transferred enmasse in Thane after a viral video showed some personnel allegedly taking bribes from motorists in the city's Mumbra area, an official said on Sunday.

All the personnel who have been transferred are from Mumbra division of the traffic police, the official said.

They include Mumbra traffic division senior inspector Suresh Khedekar, two assistant sub inspectors apart from constables, the official said.

"The transfer orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijaykumar Rathod on Saturday. These personnel have been shifted to the control room," he said.

The video showed traffic police personnel taking money from drivers of heavy vehicles passing through the congested Mumbra stretch of the highway which is an arterial route into Mumbai.

