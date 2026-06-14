India News | Agartala Airport Ready for International Operations, Passenger Traffic Nearly Doubles in 12 Years

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 14 (ANI): Airport Director Kishan Mohan Nehra said that Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala is fully equipped and prepared to handle international flight operations, highlighting the airport's rapid growth and expanding infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference, Nehra stated that the airport, which has emerged as one of the key aviation hubs in Northeast India, has significantly upgraded its facilities to meet increasing passenger demand and future expansion requirements, including the possibility of international air connectivity.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Expect High Humidity with a Chance of Light Drizzle.

He noted that annual passenger traffic at the airport has nearly doubled over the past 12 years, rising from 8.09 lakh passengers in 2014-15 to around 15 lakh passengers in the 2025-26 financial year. Aircraft movements have also witnessed substantial growth, increasing from nearly 7,000 flights in 2014-15 to approximately 12,000 flights in 2025-26.

"At present, MBB Airport handles around 34 flight movements every day," Nehra said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Clear Skies with a High of 36?C and High Humidity.

The Airport Director also announced the introduction of a new cargo service, aimed at strengthening air logistics and boosting economic activity in the region.

Currently, Agartala enjoys direct flight connectivity with major Indian cities, including Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi, Bengaluru, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai. Recently, IndiGo launched direct services between Agartala and Jaipur, further expanding the city's air network.

Nehra revealed that discussions are underway to introduce a direct flight service between Agartala and Mumbai, which is expected to enhance connectivity between the Northeast and western India.

On the proposed revival of Kailashahar Airport, he said the facility holds strategic importance for the region. To facilitate its reopening, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has requested the Tripura government to provide 205 acres of land.

Highlighting the airport's modern passenger-centric infrastructure, Nehra said MBB Airport now offers several advanced amenities, including the DigiYatra system for seamless entry, four baggage conveyor belts for faster luggage delivery, affordable food and drinking water facilities, free Wi-Fi, baby care rooms, complimentary sanitary napkins and mobile charging stations.

Meanwhile, as part of the nationwide celebrations marking 12 years of the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MBB Airport will observe 'Yatri Suvidha Diwas' on June 15 along with airports across the country.

Airport authorities have planned a series of passenger-focused activities, including traditional tilak ceremonies to welcome travellers, special honours for senior citizens and elderly passengers, cultural programmes showcasing local folk music and dance, and a blood donation camp.

Senior officials of the Airports Authority of India were also present at the press conference.

The developments underline the growing importance of Agartala's MBB Airport as a major gateway to the Northeast, with enhanced connectivity, modern infrastructure and readiness for future international operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)