Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 6 (ANI): A coordination meeting was held on Saturday between the Nodal officers of Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to discuss, among others, the issue of security, along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF informed through a statement.

The meeting was held on Maitri Bridge, Sabroom.

"This meeting was organised to discuss the issues of concern mainly that of ensuring domination and security along the Indo- Bangladesh border, particularly in the inhospitable terrain on the eastern border(on the Bangladesh side)," the BSF informed through the official release.

The Indian delegation was led by Saroj Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General and nodal officer, BSF Tripura and others while the Border Guard Bangladesh was represented by SM Shafiqur Rahman, the nodal officer, South East Region, among others.

During the meeting, the modalities for better coordination and domination were discussed, the BSF release stated.

Further, in a joint statement released after the meeting, the officials said such meetings to jointly address issues, foster better cooperation, mutual trust and understanding between the two border guarding forces will certainly go a long way in boosting bilateral ties. (ANI)

