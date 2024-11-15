Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 15 (ANI): Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport was on Friday named one of India's top airports for customer satisfaction, placing 10th overall and first in the Northeast.

This is part of a new survey that highlights continuing improvements to the airport's infrastructure and services. Authorities expect that subsequent surveys will produce even better findings when further improvements are made.

The airport's winter schedule, which began on October 29, introduced three weekly flights between Agartala and Dibrugarh, maintaining the total number of weekly flights at 226--the same as in the summer schedule. An increase in Indigo flights is planned for December, promising better connectivity for travelers. The airport has witnessed a daily peak of 5,397 passengers, a record that still stands.

MBB Airport has also prioritized security, boasting the only 140-meter basic strip in the Northeast, enhancing its safety standards. Since March 21st, the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) has allowed flights to operate smoothly even in foggy conditions, with a minimum visibility requirement of 800 meters.

Apart from customer service and security, MBB Airport plays a crucial role in the region's emergency response. During recent floods, it facilitated the swift delivery of relief materials and quick deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to affected areas via helicopter.

Airport officials are actively engaging with stakeholders and introducing new activities to uphold and enhance service standards, ensuring that MBB Airport remains a vital and reliable hub for Agartala and the surrounding region.

Kailash Chandra Meena, Director,MBB Airport, Agartala said, "Agartala MBB Airport ranks 10th in the country in terms of customer satisfaction and holds the top position in the Northeast. A new survey has been conducted, and I hope the results will be even better, reflecting the improvements we've made. The winter schedule started on October 29th, and three weekly flights from Agartala to Dibrugarh have been arranged. There is no change in the number of flights between the summer and winter schedules; both have 226 flights. From December, the number of Indigo flights will be increased. We record the number of passengers every day, with the highest recorded on a single day being 5,397 passengers, which remains the record to date."

He stated that the ILS technology makes the airport more secure, setting high security requirements that can ensure no error in planes take off and landing on foggy days.

"We continually organize new activities at our airport and engage with stakeholders to take our airport to the highest standards. In terms of security, our airport is far ahead. MBBR is the only airport in the Northeast with a basic strip of 140 meters, which is why the airport is considered to be highly secure. Since March 21st, we have implemented the ILS system, which ensures that flights can take off and land without any issues, even on foggy days," he said.

"With a minimum visibility of 800 meters, flights can now be safely operated. MBB Airport is a lifeline for Agartala. For example, during the recent floods, relief materials were easily sent to flood-affected areas via helicopter from this airport. The NDRF team was also able to quickly reach the flood-hit area," he added. (ANI)

