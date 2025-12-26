Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 26 (ANI): In a significant step towards enhancing global employability and skill development among the youth of Tripura, the Ramakrishna Mission has agreed to establish the State's first-ever Foreign Language Training Centre in Agartala. Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the decision during a programme at Ramakrishna Mission, Viveknagar, Agartala.

The Chief Minister informed that the initiative is the result of sustained efforts by the State Government. He had previously written to Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, Kolkata, seeking the Mission's support to establish a foreign-language training facility in Tripura to equip local youth with globally relevant skills.

Addressing the gathering, Manik Saha said that the Ramakrishna Mission has agreed to establish the centre on the lines of similar successful institutions operating in Hyderabad and Kolkata. This will be the first dedicated foreign language training centre in Tripura, marking a significant milestone in the State's education and skill development landscape.

The Chief Minister further stated that the decision followed detailed discussions with the Mission's leadership, including his personal interaction with Swami Suvirananda. He added that Swami Suvirananda is expected to visit Tripura in the near future, and the foreign language courses are likely to begin from the Viveknagar campus next year.

According to initial plans, the centre will offer training in Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, and other international languages, enabling students to access overseas employment opportunities in countries facing skilled-labour shortages. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the employability, skill base and global competitiveness of students from Tripura and the wider North Eastern region.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the programme aligns with the growing global demand for language-linked skills, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, services and technology. Until now, students from Tripura have had to travel to other States to pursue foreign-language training. With the establishment of this centre, such education will now be available within the State, reducing both the financial burden and the need for migration.

Praising the Ramakrishna Mission for its long-standing contribution to value-based education and nation-building, Manik Saha expressed confidence that the new centre would uphold the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, promoting self-reliance, service and international understanding.

The Foreign Language Training Centre is part of the State Government's broader efforts to expand employment opportunities for Tripura's youth through targeted skill development, innovation, and institutional collaboration. (ANI)

