Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 23 (ANI): The construction of a state-of-the-art multi-level parking facility is underway in Agartala. This project is poised to address the growing traffic congestion in the city, marking a significant leap in urban infrastructure.

The facility, estimated to cost Rs 200 crore, will be an 11-story building, the first of its kind in the region. The ground and first floors are designed to accommodate around 400 cars and bikes, while an additional 80 vehicles can be parked in the front area. In total, the facility will provide space for over 400 vehicles, offering much-needed relief to Agartala's traffic woes.

"A multi-level parking facility is being constructed in Agartala, Tripura, the first of its kind in the northeastern region. This project is being developed as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion in Agartala city. With an estimated cost of around Rs 200 crore, the facility will be an 11-story building," Dipak Majumder, Agartala Municipal Corporation, told ANI.

"This is undoubtedly a major initiative, being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It is expected to be the largest of its kind in the northeastern region. The construction work is progressing efficiently and at a fast pace. The project is expected to be completed within the next two years," he added.

Not only will this facility serve as a solution for parking, but it will also include a multi-complex shopping mall, creating a vibrant commercial hub. The project, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is expected to set a new benchmark for urban development in the region.

The construction of the facility began on 4th September 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2026. The building will have a total area of 37,800 square feet, including a lower basement, an upper basement, a ground floor, and 11 stories.

This initiative is expected to ease congestion, improve the city's traffic flow, and contribute significantly to the local economy. The project's fast-paced progress reflects a strong commitment to enhancing infrastructure in Agartala, making it one of the most modern cities in the northeastern region.

Once completed, this parking facility will not only serve as a solution for the city's immediate needs but will also serve as a model for similar projects in other cities across the region. (ANI)

