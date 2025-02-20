Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 20 (ANI): Agartala Smart City Limited's ambitious Hawra Riverfront Development project, initiated around a year and a half ago, is fast approaching completion, bringing a major transformation to the city's riverfront, a senior officer said.

The project spans nearly two kilometres on both the north and south sides of the Hawra River, where extensive embankments have been built to protect the area from flooding.

The development also focuses on public accessibility with the creation of walkways and cycling paths, designed as a non-motorized zone. This initiative, stretching from the Steel Bridge to Dashami Ghat, aims to make the riverfront a vibrant space for the public, he added.

High-quality materials and modern design have been used to enhance the area, which includes features such as the Maha Shamshan Ghat, several bridges, and Dashami Ghat, where thousands gather for Durga Puja immersions, said Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav.

The project, valued at approximately one hundred crore rupees, also addresses flood risks by reinforcing embankments with geotextile membranes, Gabion stones, and Gabion walls. In addition, the clean-up of the riverfront, once plagued by garbage, construction debris, and waste, has paved the way for a public space that will host various activities, including sports, a zip line, food and fan zones, a yoga park, and a butterfly park, he added further.

Significant improvements have also been made to Dashami Ghat, a critical site during Durga Puja immersions, which attracts nearly 50,000 people. The newly developed space features a watchtower, better lighting, and other amenities, ensuring safe and comfortable access for visitors, said the commissioner.

Moreover, the entire two-kilometre stretch of the road is illuminated, promoting safety and accessibility even after dark.

In a major environmental move, five large drains, which previously discharged polluted water into the river, have been treated through an NC2 drain treatment process. This ensures the river water remains clean, contributing to the overall health of the ecosystem, he added.

The overarching goal of the Hawra Riverfront Development project is to create a clean, vibrant space that residents and families can enjoy, while also ensuring the river continues to supply drinking water to the city through the Bardawali Water Treatment Plant. The project is not only focused on recreation but also environmental sustainability, creating a green and blue corridor for future generations to enjoy.

This project is 80 per cent complete and is a special initiative for Agartala city under the Central Government's Smart City project. The work started in an area of approximately 1.2 kilometres. The primary goal is to clean and treat the water of the Howra River and create embankments along its banks to protect the city of Agartala from floods, said Dipak Majumder, Mayor of AMC. (ANI)

