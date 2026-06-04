India News | Agencies Intensify Crackdown as Several TMC Leaders Arrested for Various Cases in West Bengal

Haldia (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): In a major crackdown across multiple corruption-related cases in West Bengal, investigative agencies arrested several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Thursday.

TMC leader Tilak Kumar Chakraborty was arrested in connection with an alleged job fraud case in Haldia, Purba Medinipur. Following his arrest, he was taken to Basulia Rural Hospital for a mandatory medical examination.

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In a separate case, Kolkata Police arrested TMC leader Paritosh Dutta from Bardhaman in connection with the arms case linked to Surendranath College, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma confirmed.

Additionally, Panchayat officer and TMC leader Rajib Banerjee was arrested from Birbhum in connection with an alleged rice ration sale case.

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These developments come amidst a dramatic split in the TMC legislature party, just days after the party lost power in West Bengal following 15 years in government. In a major setback for the party leadership, 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs reportedly approached Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose, staking claim to the TMC Legislature Party and electing recently expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition.

The development has effectively isolated Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, with rebel legislators publicly declaring that he would have no role in either the legislature party or organisational structure going forward.

Despite the rebellion, the dissident group has maintained that former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains their leader. The faction has proposed that she serve as a chief advisor to guide the opposition in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the TMC high command has challenged the legitimacy of the move, alleging irregularities in the signatures submitted to the Speaker. Senior party leader Kunal Ghosh claimed several MLAs' signatures appeared on competing letters submitted by both factions and said the matter would require legal scrutiny. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)