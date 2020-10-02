New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Today when we are observing the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, farmers are protesting against three "anti-farmer" laws, said Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

"I believe that agitation by farmers and Congress will be successful and farmers will emerge victorious," Gandhi added.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest sympathiser of farmers, labourers and working people. Gandhiji used to say that the soul of India resides in India's villages, fields and barns," she added.

The Congress chief further stated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, we all demanded from the government that every needy countryman should get food grains for free. "So is it possible that without our farmer brothers, we could manage two meals for crores of people? Today the Prime Minister of the country is doing injustice to our 'Annadata' farmers. The farmers were not even consulted before making laws for them. Ignoring their interests, three anti-farmer laws were enacted just by talking to a few friends, said Gandhi. "Today, when the grain markets will be abolished, the lands of the peasant brothers will be handed over to the capitalists for farming, then who will protect crores of small farmers? Along with the farmers, the future of the farm-labourers and sharecroppers is connected. What will happen to the small shopkeepers and mandi labourers working in the grain markets? Who will protect their rights? Has Modi Government thought about it?" she added.

The Congress Party has always made every law with public consent, Gandhi asserted.

"Before the enactment of the law, the interests of the people have been kept at the top, democracy also means that every decision of the country has the consent of the countrymen. But does the Modi government believe it? Congress party will continue to fight against three black laws. Today our workers are agitating in favour of farmers and labourers in every assembly constituency. I want to say with the claim that this agitation of the farmer and the Congress will be successful and the farmers will win," she added.

The three laws against which farmers are protesting are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

