Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Army will conduct a recruitment drive under the Agnipath Scheme from November 27 to November 29.

Through the drive, to be conducted at the District Sports Complex, Vellore, women military police candidates will be drafted into the Army as 'Agniveers'.

Women candidates who enrolled from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are invited to join the recruitment rally, read a press release issued by the Army on Thursday.

"Women candidates, who received their admit cards for the rally, should compulsorily bring all documents to the rally site as notified on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in on August 8, 2022," the press statement further read.

The formats of the documents required for enrolment were mentioned in the notification itself.

"Any candidate reporting to the rally site without complete documents or in an incorrect format (especially the affidavit), will not be allowed to participate in the rally," the army statement said, adding, "The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent."

The Army also cautioned candidates against touts and fraudsters.

The press statement further read, "Only hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents/agencies." (ANI)

