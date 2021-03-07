Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A section of the Muslim community in Agra vowed to stop the exchange of dowry in all the marriages of its community here after a woman died by suicide in Ahmedabad after being allegedly harassed by her husband.

In a meeting held at a local mosque in Agra after the Friday Namaz, the community leaders led special prayers for the soul of Ayesha.

Speaking to ANI, Jamit-Ul-Quresh president Mohammad Sharif Kale said, "Ayesha had been badly tortured by her husband and in-laws because she had not given dowry to them. Such people should be given the strictest punishment in the law."

He also said that the people from all communities have to take a unanimous decision to disallow the exchange of dowry in all the community, as it is not the problem of just Muslims.

Furthermore, Hindustani Biradari member Siraj Kureishi said that dowry has been forbidden in Islam and the Muslim community should follow the teachings of the Holy Quran by renouncing dowry completely.

The woman named Ayesha jumped into a river and later died in Gujarat's Ahmadabad after allegedly being harassed by her husband for dowry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)