Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India],January 6 (ANI): The Taj Mahal, which had been veiled by thick fog over the past three days, experienced improved visibility this morning, allowing visitors to enjoy its iconic beauty under a lighter mist.

Locals noted that earlier foggy conditions had significantly reduced visibility, making it challenging to view the monument clearly. However, today's clearer weather offered a much-improved sight for tourists.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor Arrested Over BPSC Protest: Patna Police Arrest Jan Suraaj Founder for Protesting in 'Unauthorised Location' at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar.

While the temperature in Agra was recorded at 12.4 degree Celsius at 8 AM on Monday morning, a severe cold wave continues to grip Varanasi and the broader Purvanchal region. The temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius at 8 AM on Monday, with cold keeping many indoors. Despite the chill, Varanasi, renowned as the city of spirituality, is witnessing a remarkable increase in religious tourism this winter.

The CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwabhushan Mishra, highlighted a notable shift in travel trends during winter vacations. "In the past, families usually opted for hill stations or coastal destinations during holidays. However, there is now a growing inclination toward spiritual destinations like Varanasi," he stated.

Also Read | Sex Racket Bust in Bhopal: Police Conduct Surprise Raid on 18 Spa Centres Allegedly Engaged in Prostitution, Detain 68 Including 35 Women After Catching Them in Compromising Position.

This season, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple has recorded an unprecedented influx of devotees. Families, including children and elderly members, have been lining up to offer prayers at the temple despite the harsh weather. The surge in visitors is a testament to the enduring power of faith and the rising popularity of religious tourism.

Long queues of worshippers underscore a broader transformation in holiday preferences, with pilgrimage sites like Varanasi emerging as preferred destinations.

Mishra observed, "This trend signifies a new era in tourism, where faith and spirituality are taking precedence over conventional holiday plans."

The cold wave gripping the region has not deterred the steady flow of devotees, showcasing deep spiritual devotion. Varanasi continues to attract tourists from across the country, cementing its status as a key winter destination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)