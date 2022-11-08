New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has launched "Agrasar Gujarat" campaign, under which it will collect feedback from 182 assembly constituencies and prepare a vision document for Gujarat, said BJP sources.

As per an important BJP source, the plan of "Agrasar Gujarat" has been prepared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda to brighten the state's future.

An important BJP source said the BJP team would go to 182 assembly constituencies in Gujarat and contact professionals and other voters to seek suggestions and build a roadmap. Apart from this town halls will be organised such as New Voters Town Hall, Women's Town Hall, and Kisan Town Hall, to host a dialogue with the public.

All this would be completed by November 15, so a manifesto is made for the state's welfare.

"Suggestions will also be sought from the public through missed call 7878182182. We will also connect with people through the website 'www.agrasargujrat.com'. Apart from this, BJP will send ballot boxes, suggestions will be taken from door to door from people in all the assembly constituencies and apart from this, professional suggestions will be taken. BJP will run 182 LED chariots. This chariot will go from village to village to take suggestions from the people. Suggestions will also be taken from people," said the BJP source.

The source also informed about the BJP "Akanksha Wall" which means that the canvas will be kept in an open place where people can write their suggestions.

A senior and important source of the BJP said that suggestions would be taken from media journalists, digital electronic print media, editors, playwrights, lyricists, and artists. Social meetings will also be organised in the village. Suggestions from street vendors would also be taken.

A schedule has been chalked out for senior BJP leaders to travel to the state and have a word with the voters. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be going to Surat for "Agrasar Gujarat" to meet the working professionals, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will meet the street vendors and industrialist workers, Tejashwi Surya will meet first-time voters in Ahmedabad, and Purshottam Rupala will meet people of Women and Animal Husbandry

Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Ravi Shankar, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Arjun Munda and Giriraj Singh would interact with the local people and take feedback from them.

"Our aim is to do public relations to strengthen Gujarat and ensure the participation of people before coming to power. Apart from this, all the ministers are also ensuring their participation," said a BJP source. (ANI)

