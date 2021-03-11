Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 10 (ANI): While presenting its report in the Lok Sabha, Standing Committee on Agriculture praised Chhattisgarh's 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' and suggested the central government to implement a similar scheme of dung procurement for the entire country.

As per the Chhattisgarh government's release, while making recommendations to the central Government, Standing Committee on Agriculture in Lok Sabha, chaired by Parvatagowda Chandanagowda Gaddigowder on Tuesday said that procurement of cattle dung from farmers would not only boost their income but also create new employment opportunities, promote organic farming and solve the problem of stray cattle.

"Before submitting the report in Lok Sabha, this committee made similar suggestions to the officials of the Union Ministry of Agriculture," said the release.

As a step towards the conversion of cow dung into 'Godhan' (cattle wealth), Godhan Nyaya Yojana is being implemented in Chhattisgarh from 20 July 2020.

As per the state government, under the scheme, cow dung procured from farmers and cattle ranchers is being utilized for the production of vermicompost and other products. In Chhattisgarh, Godhan Nyaya Yojana is being operated through gauthans built in every village under Suraji Gaon Yojana.

The state government said that along with animal fodder and health care, employment-oriented activities are also being conducted in these gauthans.

"Vermi compost pits have been constructed in these gauthans under Godhan Nyaya Yojana, in which women of self-help groups are producing organic manure. Dung procurement is done by Gauthan committees at the rate of Rs 2 per kilogram. So far Rs 80 crore has been paid to the dung seller farmers, cattle rearers, and collectors against procurement of total of 71,300 quintals of vermi compost have been prepared by the self-help groups," it added. (ANI)

