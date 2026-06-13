India News | AGTF Punjab Arrests 2 Accused; Recovers Pistols, Live Cartridges

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab apprehended two accused in Bathinda and recovered illegal arms and ammunition during the operation on Saturday.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, posted on X and said that the police recovered two country-made .32 bore pistols along with five live cartridges from their possession.

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"In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab apprehends two accused in #Bathinda and recovers two country-made .32 bore pistols along with five live cartridges," the DGP posted.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both accused are linked to a criminal network operated by a jailed gangster active in the Ferozepur region.

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"Preliminary investigation reveals that both accused are linked to a criminal network operated by a jailed gangster active in the #Ferozepur region. The accused have a criminal background and are involved in multiple cases, including attempt to murder and Arms Act offences," DGP Yadav said.

A case has been registered at Police Station Civil Lines, Bathinda, and further investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages of the network and identify other associates involved.

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling organised criminal networks and ensuring peace, safety, and security across #Punjab," the Punjab DGP emphasised.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Thursday, in a breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling cartel, arresting six accused persons and recovering 30.045 kg of heroin, officials said.

According to the Punjab Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler who was allegedly facilitating the supply of heroin consignments from across the border.

Police said the accused used to retrieve the consignments from designated locations on the directions of the overseas-based handler and subsequently distribute them to various recipients across Punjab. Sharing details of the operation, Punjab Police said the action led to the dismantling of an organised network involved in the transportation and distribution of narcotics in the state.

The seizure is being viewed as a significant success in ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and dismantle organised smuggling networks operating in Punjab.

Police said a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chheharta Police Station in Amritsar. The investigation has indicated the involvement of transnational elements, with the accused allegedly operating under the directions of the Dubai-based smuggler who coordinated the supply and movement of heroin consignments. (ANI)

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