New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to British citizen Christian Michel, accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the trial court would set conditions for the bail granted to Michel.

Michel, who is in AIIMS for his treatment of hip replacement surgery, has to renew his passport and subsequently surrender it.

"Considering facts and circumstances and that petitioner was extradited in 2018 and has been in custody for more than six years now... We are inclined to grant bail on condition as set by the trial court," ordered the bench.

As the CBI's counsel objected to the grant of bail, the bench said, "You will not be able to conclude trial in 25 years (referring to the speed of trial)."

Advocate Aljo K Joseph, representing Michel, told the bench that he has been in jail for over six years now.

His bail plea in the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is pending before the High Court.

Michel is the alleged middleman arrested in 2018 in a money laundering case connected to the Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Michel against the September 25, 2024 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail.

He was extradited in 2018 after India won the extradition case in Dubai. (ANI)

