Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Gupteshwar Pandey, the former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), who recently took voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), joined the Janata Dal (U) on Sunday at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna--a month ahead of the state assembly elections.

He had earlier met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday and but said that he has not taken any decision on contesting the elections.

"I came here to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," he had said.

Pandey quit as DGP after his request for voluntary retirement was approved on Tuesday by the Bihar government, which waived a three-month mandatory cooling-off period.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

