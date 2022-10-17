Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday virtually launched procurement operations of Urad, Arhar, and Moong at Minimum Support Price (MSP) in 20 procurement centres across the state.

The move aims to encourage farmers to grow pulses and promote the cultivation of these crops in the state.

"The procurement of these crops at support price will give a boost to the income of farmers. Farmers will now have the option and they will be able to sell Arhar, Moong and Urad crops wherever they get a higher price," Baghel said.

The launch of procurement has come days before Diwali and is being seen as a gift to the farmers by the state government ahead of the festival.

Through Chhattisgarh State Co-operative Marketing Federation, Tur and Urad crops will be purchased at the minimum support price of Rs 6,600 per quintal and moong crop at Rs 7755 a quintal.

Urad and Moong will be procured from October 17 to December 16 this year while arhar will be procured from March 13, 2023, to May 12, 2023.

Under this scheme, arhar will be procured from registered farmers at the scale of 4 quintals an acre, moong two quintals an acre, and Urad three quintals an acre.

To avail scheme's benefits, the farmers sowing these crops should register themselves on the kisan.cg.nic.in the portal by submitting a photocopy of B-I, P-II, Aadhar card, and bank passbook along with the loan book and application form to the authorities concerned. The registration for the same will end on October 31 this year.

Urad, moong, and arhar crops are grown in reasonable quantities in Chhattisgarh.

Urad is cultivated in about 122.01 hectares in Jashpur, Surguja, Gariyaband, Raigarh, and Kondagaon regions while Moong is grown in approximately 16.34 hectares in Janjgir, Raigarh, Kabirdham, Kondagaon, and Jashpur regions.

Arhar is cultivated in 120.31 hectares in Kabirdham, Jashpur, Balrampur, Rajnandgaon and Surguja regions. (ANI)

