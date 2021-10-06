Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 6 (ANI): Ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja festivals, artisans say that the sale of idols in Hyderabad is getting a lukewarm response from buyers.

While speaking to ANI, Shankar Lodhi, an artisan said, "I have been making the idols for the last 25 years. This time, labour charges are high. The godown we took for lease has increased rates after the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we are selling idols at high rates."

"Till now, we have sold 20 idols and 30 more are lined up. The shop keepers have been saying the rates are a bit high compared to the last five years," he said.

Jyothi, a customer, said, "Due to COVID-19, we are avoiding social gatherings. We will offer the prayers at our homes. I come here every year to purchase the idol of Goddess Durga."

The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4. (ANI)

