New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad.

After two kilometre-long roadshow from Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta at 4 pm, Nadda will address a gathering of intellectuals at a hotel here at 7:30 pm, as per BJP officials.

Bhupendra Yadav, who is the party's election in-charge for the GHMC polls, and other senior leaders including G Kishan Reddy are already in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling party in the state Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which has recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in recently concluded by-polls. Voting in the GHMC election will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 4.

The top brass in BJP including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the GHMC elections.

On Thursday, Fadnavis released the party's election manifesto for the GHMC in Hyderabad. Among things promised by the party for the people of Hyderabad include free tablets to children from poor families and free Wi-Fi facility to connect with the virtual education system.

A 100 per cent waiver of property tax for slum dwellers and free drinking water supply to all the households are among other promises in the manifesto. BJP also promised financial assistance of Rs 25,000 through Direct Bank Transfers (DBT) to flood-affected people.

Union ministers Prakash Javdekar and Smriti Irani have also been to Hyderabad to participate in the BJP campaign. (ANI)

