New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Days ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police on Friday busted a syndicate involved in Ammunition smuggling and arrested six persons in the national capital for being involved in the matter.

The police have recovered a huge quantity of ammunition, including 2,000 live cartridges from two bags in Anand Vihar.

