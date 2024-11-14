Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Police have externed a political party worker from the limits of the Thane district citing his alleged role in anti-social activities, an official said on Thursday.

Senior inspector Vijay Kadbane of Manpada police station in Dombivali confirmed the action against Sandeep Mali, days ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra polls.

Earlier, there had been allegations that Mali was covertly helping the candidate of a rival party in the Kalyan Rural assembly constituency.

The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has nominated Rajesh More in the constituency, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray has fielded Subhash Bhoir. Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has given the ticket to Raju Patil.

Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

