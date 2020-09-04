New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Ahead of the monsoon session, the newly formed coordination committee of Congress members of Parliament met on Thursday to discuss strategy.

The group's meeting was chaired by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

According to sources, all 10 members of the Coordination Committee were present in the meeting and it has been decided that the issue of scrapping the question hour in the upcoming session will be raised in a strong manner as it is undemocratic,

The committee also discussed taking up issues to be discussed in Parliament with like-minded parties to ensure better coordination in taking the government head-on, one of the leaders who was present in the meet told ANI.

It is the first time that the Congress has constituted a committee of 10 MPs, 5 each from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

It was also decided that the party will raise the issue of rising COVID-19 cases around the country and economic distress in the country due to which crores of people have lost their jobs.

In the course of the meeting, Jairam Ramesh who is the convener of the committee informed that a report has been prepared by it which was handed over to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take a final call about the party's stand on 11 Ordinances introduced by the Modi government.

A meeting of the Parliament strategy group of Congress will also be called soon to give all agendas its final shape which will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi, who is a chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, the source added.

The meeting was attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, Koddikunil Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Bittu. (ANI)

