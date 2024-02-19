Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu tomorrow, the district administration banned the sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers, citing security reasons.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu on Tuesday.

"Whereas, it has been made to appear to me by the inputs received from police authorities and also otherwise, that the use of firecrackers may create confusion among the security forces and public while at the same time causing serious breaches of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquilly during the upcoming VVIP visit in District Jammu. It is desirable that any breach that might cause danger to human lives and properties be immediately prevented," an order from Sachin Kumar Vaishya, IAS District Jammu, said.

"I, IAS District Magistrate, Jammu by exercise of powers vested upon me under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 hereby prohibit the sale/purchase and use of firecrackers in District Jammu. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain operative till 5 pm on February 20," the order added.

The institute, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

"In a step that will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister will inaugurate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu," a statement released by Prime Minister's Office read.

The campus of AIIMS Jammu has been established at a cost of over Rs 1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres.

"The hospital is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, Medical College with 125 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, Shopping Complex etc," PMO said.

At around 11:30 AM on February 20 in a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore. (ANI)

