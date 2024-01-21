Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): On the eve of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife made rangoli of flowers at their residence in Dehradun.

CM Dhami said that all the people of the state should celebrate this sacred 'Pran Pratistha' with enthusiasm.

Earlier, addressing the 'Ram Shobha Yatra' organised by Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Utsav Committee from Parade Ground here on Saturday, Dhami said that the day of Pran Pratishtha has not come so easily.

"This day has not come so easily, for this day, several mothers lost their sons, several sisters lost their brothers. We are truly blessed to have been able to witness this day...," he said.

CM Dhami further said that after 5126 years of 'Kalyug,' the people will be able to witness and experience the happiness and enthusiasm that people felt during 'Ram Rajya'.

"After 'Tretayug,' came 'Dwaparyug' and after 5126 years of 'Kalyug' we will be able to witness and experience this happiness and enthusiasm which people felt during Ram Rajya..." CM Dhami said.

On the eve of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple, the words 'Jai Sri Ram' were written and a bow and arrow made with the help of earthen lamps during the Deepotsav at the Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Ayodhya is set to give a rousing welcome to Lord Ram on his homecoming on Monday after an exile of 500 years. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints and a host of distinguished guests. (ANI)

