Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed the opposition to cooperate so that the session can run peacefully till March 5.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "It is not only the responsibility of the government but also the responsibility of the opposition to run the session smoothly. The standards that the double-engine BJP government has set in the last about 8 years for the development of UP are unprecedented. Its glimpse is seen through the speech as well as through the discussions inside the House. Naturally, the frustrated and disappointed opposition tries to run away from discussing these issues and tries to create obstacles in the proceedings of the House. If the opposition helps in taking forward the meaningful discussion, then I guess that this can be a very good session."

He further said that in the history of the state there are very few moments when the session has been called for such a long duration.

Yogi Adityanath said, "The session will start with Governor's speech. The budget for the whole year will be passed during this session. Carious other issues related to people's welfare and development are also discussed during this session. From tomorrow there will be discussion on Governor's speech. On February 20 from the year 2025-26 the state budget of Uttar Pradesh would be presented in the Vidhan Sabha. The session will start today and go on till March 5."

On the day the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly got underway, Samajwadi Party leaders protested in front of the state legislative assembly against the deaths which happened during the Mahakumbh stampede.

Notably, one Samajwadi party leader, while condemning the government, and symbolically got the 'ashes' of the government's ethics.

"The Uttar Pradesh government organised the Mahakumbh, but there was so much mismanagement that many people lost their lives and the government is not even releasing the number of deaths, they give numbers everyday on how many people bathed but can't give this," SP leader Ashutosh Sinha told ANI.

Security has been enhanced outside the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly ahead of the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, which is set to begin today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Lucknow, Manisha Singh said, "The budget session is starting from today and keeping this in mind, we have made full security arrangements in the outer cordon. We have divided the areas around the assembly into six sectors. In every sector, there is a gazetted officer, civil police in plain clothes. CCTV cameras have also been installed, monitoring is being done. There are QRT teams."

She further said that everyone has been briefed that in case of any suspected person or object then there should be an immediate response and higher officials should be informed.

Earlier UP DGP Prashant Kumar on Tuesday along with other officials, inspected the preparations for the security arrangements of the assembly premises and gave necessary guidelines ahead of the assembly's budget session. (ANI)

