India News | Ahmedabad: 334 New COVID-19 Cases Take Tally to 16,640

Ahmedabad, Jun 14 (PTI) As 334 new coronavirus positive cases were reported on Sunday, the number of patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 16,640, the state health department said.

The virus claimed 22 more lives in the district during the day, which took the count of victims to 1,187, it said.

Also Read | '90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim.

Of the total 511 new cases reported across the state on Sunday, Ahmedabad alone reported 334. The district also recorded 22 of the 29 deaths in the state, it said.

Of the 442 patients who recovered on Sunday, 224 were from Ahmedabad district, the department said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)