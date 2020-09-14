Ahmedabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Ahmedabad district on Monday reported 175 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 33,900, Gujarat health department said.

With three more fatalities, the total toll went up to 1,777, it said.

A total of 193 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the district to 27,906, it said.

Of the 175 new cases, 149 were reported from Ahmedabad city, while 26 patients were detected in rural areas.

All three fatalities occurred in the city, the department said.

