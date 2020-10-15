Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (PTI) Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 186 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its tally to 39,655, the state health department said on Thursday.

While 168 persons tested positive in Ahmedabad city, 18 cases emerged in rural areas in the last 24 hours, it said in a release.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Campaign Turns Into A Rap Battle: Congress With ‘Ka Kiye Ho’ And BJP With ‘Bihar Mein Ee Baa’ Song Take Potshots at Each Other Ahead of Polls (Watch Videos).

Three patients from the city and one from the rural areas of the district died due to the infection during the same period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,879.

The department said that 180 patients recovered from the infection and given discharge during the day, taking the number of such patients to 34,312.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: Apollo Hospitals Ready to Administer One Million Coronavirus Vaccines Daily.

As part of the aggressive surveillance and testing strategy, a team has been deployed at Kalupur railway station by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to conduct rapid antigen tests on incoming passengers.

Out of the 1,392 passengers tested during the day, six were found infected, a release by the civic body said on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)