India News | Ahmedabad: Coronavirus Cases Reach 17,946; Death Toll 1,275

Ahmedabad, Jun 18 (PTI) The coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad grew to 17,946 after 317 people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 22 more lives during the day, the district's death toll rose to 1,275, it said.

The number of recovered patients in Ahmedabad went up to 12,561 after 281 people were discharged from hospitals, it said.

Ahmedabad reported 317 new COVID-19 cases, out of the 510 in Gujarat on Thursday. The district also reported 22 out of the total 33 fatalities in the state.

