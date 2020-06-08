India News | Ahmedabad COVID-19 Case Count Up by 346 to 14,631; 24 More Die

Ahmedabad, Jun 8 (PTI) With 346 new cases, the COVID- 19 count in Ahmedabad rose to 14,631 on Monday while the number of fatalities went up by 24 to 1,039 in the district, Health department said.

Of the total 477 new cases reported in Gujarat in the day, Ahmedabad reported 346 detections.

A total of 218 patients were recovered in the district district in the day, the department said.

